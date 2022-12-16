Constellation (DAG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $272,715.37

Constellation (DAG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Constellation has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $96.67 million and approximately $272,715.37 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002012 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $884.88 or 0.05227307 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00487463 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.23 or 0.28882437 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
