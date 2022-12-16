ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $104.75 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $104.75 million and approximately $23.81 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 16% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001876 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.37 or 0.05377525 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00490799 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,895.97 or 0.29080063 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Profile
ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
