Contrasting Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Palomar and Kingsway Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 3 5 0 2.63 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar presently has a consensus price target of $83.83, suggesting a potential upside of 67.63%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Palomar has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Palomar and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 16.06% 16.53% 6.06% Kingsway Financial Services 32.46% 71.79% 2.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar and Kingsway Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $247.79 million 5.09 $45.85 million $1.94 25.78 Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million 1.91 -$340,000.00 $1.31 5.53

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palomar beats Kingsway Financial Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers uninsured warrant administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and commercial refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The Kingsway Search Xcelerator offers outsourced finance and human resources consulting services, including operational accounting, such as bookkeeping, accounting, financial reporting, and analysis and strategic finance services; technical accounting comprising initial public offerings, SEC reporting, and international consolidation services; human resources, workforce management, and compliance support services; and advisory services. The company offers its products and services through credit unions, dealers, homebuilders, and consumers. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

