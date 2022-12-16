Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 1.6 %

CTVA stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. 105,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,591. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

