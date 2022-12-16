Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CFO Buys $22,200.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Rating) CFO Leiv Lea purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

