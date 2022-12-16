Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CFO Buys $22,200.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CFO Leiv Lea purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.