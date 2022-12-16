Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CFO Buys $22,200.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CFO Leiv Lea purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on CRVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.