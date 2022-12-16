Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.89

Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 1695942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Cosmos Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Insider Activity at Cosmos
In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 12,500,000 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,334,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,100.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cosmos
Cosmos Company Profile
Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosmos (COSM)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.