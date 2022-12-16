Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.89

Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 1695942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Cosmos Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Cosmos

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 12,500,000 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,334,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,100.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos

Cosmos Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cosmos Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) by 444.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,799 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Cosmos worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

