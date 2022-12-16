Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Trimmed by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.32.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $463.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

