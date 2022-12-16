Counos X (CCXX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $321.42 Million

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Counos X coin can now be bought for $17.94 or 0.00105414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a market cap of $321.42 million and approximately $282,199.12 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Counos X
Counos X launched on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.
Counos X Coin Trading
