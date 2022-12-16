Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COUP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $166.21.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 99,195 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

