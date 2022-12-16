Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $42.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.