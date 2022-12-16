Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.86.
Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of CUZ stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $42.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
