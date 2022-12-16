Cowen Boosts Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to $145.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $647.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $133.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

