Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBRL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.6 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

