Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford Purchases 8,500 Shares of Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $46,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,415,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,675,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Crawford & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CRD-A opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.
About Crawford & Company
