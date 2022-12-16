Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford Purchases 8,500 Shares of Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $46,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,415,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,675,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRD-A opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

