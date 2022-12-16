Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) versus Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Critical Analysis

Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 58.13 $19.21 million N/A N/A Mesoblast $10.21 million 45.19 -$91.35 million ($0.65) -4.82

Profitability

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast.

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology -9,516.90% -48.25% -46.65% Mesoblast -1,053.63% -16.52% -12.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Creative Medical Technology and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 1 0 2.00

Creative Medical Technology currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,590.34%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.76%. Given Creative Medical Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Creative Medical Technology is more favorable than Mesoblast.

About Creative Medical Technology

(Get Rating)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Mesoblast

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. The company has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. Mesoblast Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.