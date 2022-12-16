Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Up 72.7% in November

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the November 15th total of 13,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 19,317,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,554,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Credit Suisse Group

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

