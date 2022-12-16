Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

