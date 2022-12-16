Critical Review: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and EverCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -51.78% -23.46% -19.72% EverCommerce -7.87% -3.79% -2.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and EverCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $58.42 million 1.95 -$31.04 million ($0.48) -4.23 EverCommerce $490.14 million 2.57 -$81.97 million -0.24 -27.21

Analyst Ratings

Smith Micro Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverCommerce. EverCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smith Micro Software and EverCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 1 2 0 2.67 EverCommerce 1 2 7 0 2.60

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus price target of $5.39, suggesting a potential upside of 165.39%. EverCommerce has a consensus price target of 11.77, suggesting a potential upside of 80.23%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than EverCommerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of EverCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverCommerce has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EverCommerce beats Smith Micro Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers; and technical support and customer services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

