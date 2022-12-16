Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.57.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $92.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $153.82.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 31.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5,986.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $933,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Crocs by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.