Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0588

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $20.96 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00074017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022552 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

