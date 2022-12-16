CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Down 31.2% in November

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Wolfe Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.30.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $474,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.50. 5,024,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.39. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.34 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

