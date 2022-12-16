Crypto International Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.52 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $273,776.35 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto International has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.42897931 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $209,866.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

