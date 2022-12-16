CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Gap Up to $114.37

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $114.37, but opened at $117.24. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $117.24, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.40.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $243,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,026.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,075,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Further Reading

