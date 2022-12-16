CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 117259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Further Reading

