CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 117259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$13.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Further Reading

