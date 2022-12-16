CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.51. 6,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 885,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 93.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after buying an additional 358,929 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.