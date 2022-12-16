DA Davidson Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $81.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.28.

Coupa Software Stock Down 0.1 %

COUP stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

