Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Danone Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.