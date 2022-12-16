Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

