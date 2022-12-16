Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.35

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $4.02. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 16,053 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Data I/O by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Data I/O by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.