Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DKDCA remained flat at $10.44 during midday trading on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.
Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Data Knights Acquisition
Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.
