Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKDCA remained flat at $10.44 during midday trading on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Data Knights Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,476,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 838,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 440,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,307,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

