DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 17,091 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 1.22% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $83.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $101.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

