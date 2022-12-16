DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 311,703 Shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 981,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,703 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $17,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

LFG opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.13. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

