DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $173.17 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.52.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

