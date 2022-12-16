DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $13.08 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 924,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after purchasing an additional 479,899 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

