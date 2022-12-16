DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $34.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.31.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

