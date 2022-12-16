DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 84.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 495,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,804,000 after purchasing an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 36.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $7,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $61.58 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.