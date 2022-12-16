DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $360.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.82 and a 200 day moving average of $328.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

