DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 112 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JJSF. CL King lifted their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

JJSF opened at $153.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $400.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.62 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.82%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

