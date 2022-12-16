DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 6,430 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $92,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.28 and a 200 day moving average of $202.25. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.