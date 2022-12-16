DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 6,430 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $92,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.28 and a 200 day moving average of $202.25. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
