DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $265.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

