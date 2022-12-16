DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $265.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.39.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
