De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.96

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.96 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 74.20 ($0.91). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.92), with a volume of 366,798 shares.

De La Rue Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £153.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70.

About De La Rue

(Get Rating)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.