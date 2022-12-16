Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 42,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $316.24 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.09. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

