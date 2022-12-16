Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $820,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Down 6.0 %

MP opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.