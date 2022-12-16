Decentralized Social (DESO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $142,618.55

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $93.87 million and $142,618.55 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $8.91 or 0.00052551 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

