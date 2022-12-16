Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 11,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 49,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Grassi Investment Management owned 0.84% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

