DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,449.38

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $14,449.38 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00405271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001151 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00017764 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

