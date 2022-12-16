DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,449.38

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $14,449.38 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000486 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00405271 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021768 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001151 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00017764 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000436 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
DEI Profile
DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.
Buying and Selling DEI
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
