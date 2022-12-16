Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $61.57 million and $2.76 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.07006337 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,130,913.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

