Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Up 10.7% in November

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,662. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

