Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Update

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the November 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

DELL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.25. 4,629,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,893. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

