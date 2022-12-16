Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.07-$3.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

