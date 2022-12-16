Dent Trading Down 4.2% This Week (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Dent has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $65.77 million and $4.01 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

